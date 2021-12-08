Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 704 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 112.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $1,520,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 26.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 334,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,611,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 412,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,299,000 after acquiring an additional 25,677 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $584,000. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

RDY opened at $60.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.70. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a twelve month low of $57.54 and a twelve month high of $75.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 14.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

