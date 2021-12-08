Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 891 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $61.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $56.52 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

