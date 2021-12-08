Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $169.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $162.41 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.17.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $220,670.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $727,205.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,924 shares of company stock worth $40,419,559. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.64.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

