McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $259.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $260.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.80.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.