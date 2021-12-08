Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.9% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 686,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,273,000 after buying an additional 215,993 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 46.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 22.0% during the second quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total transaction of $684,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,087,584 shares of company stock valued at $714,015,289. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

NYSE EL opened at $353.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $330.84 and a 200 day moving average of $324.12. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.97 and a 1 year high of $357.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

