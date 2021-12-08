Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Buys 796 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 1,263.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 214,367.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,658,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,609,000 after acquiring an additional 18,649,971 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,378.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,694,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,221,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 188,107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,789,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,382,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,882 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COMT opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $38.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.45.

