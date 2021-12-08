Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,849 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $12,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $84.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.74, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.58. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 102.11%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

