Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $14.71 Million Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37,300 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $14,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 98.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 366.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 100.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Etsy by 1,077.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 109.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total transaction of $241,700.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total transaction of $275,904.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,521.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,292 shares of company stock valued at $69,594,164 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $237.45 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.80 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 70.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.22.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.52.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

