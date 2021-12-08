Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,849 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $12,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 24.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

NYSE ELS opened at $84.83 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 102.11%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.