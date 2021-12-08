Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.88.
SWIR stock opened at $17.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.67. The firm has a market cap of $634.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.12. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 45.8% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 165,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 51,940 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 7.4% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.
About Sierra Wireless
Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.
