Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.88.

SWIR stock opened at $17.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.67. The firm has a market cap of $634.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.12. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 45.8% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 165,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 51,940 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 7.4% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

