Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

STZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $258.25.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $233.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.01. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $204.46 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

