Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.610-$-0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $826 million-$832 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $813.74 million.Elastic also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.200 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elastic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.43.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic stock opened at $116.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -64.69 and a beta of 1.18. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $97.89 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.70.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.13% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 69,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $11,931,042.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter H. Fenton sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $7,862,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,740 shares of company stock valued at $43,949,070 over the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.