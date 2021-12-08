VMware (NYSE:VMW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.190-$7.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.83 billion-$12.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.81 billion.VMware also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.960-$1.960 EPS.
VMware stock opened at $116.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.73. VMware has a 1-year low of $112.48 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76.
VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that VMware will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.18.
In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
