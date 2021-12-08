VMware (NYSE:VMW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.190-$7.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.83 billion-$12.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.81 billion.VMware also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.960-$1.960 EPS.

VMware stock opened at $116.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.73. VMware has a 1-year low of $112.48 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that VMware will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $27.40 per share. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.18.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

