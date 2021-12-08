Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Lifted by Piper Sandler

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SL Green Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

SLG opened at $75.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.71. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $55.41 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. The business had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.08%.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

