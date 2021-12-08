1,896 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Purchased by First American Trust FSB

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,431,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,435,000 after purchasing an additional 353,956 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,193 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,063,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,110,000 after buying an additional 34,820 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,010,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,737,000 after buying an additional 44,697 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,702,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $260.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.84 and a 1 year high of $266.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.78 and a 200-day moving average of $241.33.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.