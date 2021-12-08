1,896 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Purchased by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,431,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,435,000 after purchasing an additional 353,956 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,193 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,063,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,110,000 after buying an additional 34,820 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,010,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,737,000 after buying an additional 44,697 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,702,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $260.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.84 and a 1 year high of $266.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.78 and a 200-day moving average of $241.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.