Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys Shares of 938 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

JLL stock opened at $256.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $141.39 and a 1-year high of $273.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.25.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on JLL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

