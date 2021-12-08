Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.08.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $391,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total transaction of $6,988,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,786 shares of company stock valued at $8,710,841. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $198.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.72. The firm has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $137.08 and a 12-month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.