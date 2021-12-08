Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires Shares of 6,562 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

NYSE OGN opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.56.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

