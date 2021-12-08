Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 103.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $130.00 on Wednesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $118.04 and a 52-week high of $191.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.63.

