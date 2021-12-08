Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.32% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 13.5% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 3.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 29.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

Shares of VTC stock opened at $91.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.33. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $88.26 and a 12 month high of $94.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

