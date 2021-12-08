Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $7,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRO. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $67.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.71. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $67.24.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

