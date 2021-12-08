Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 32.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 151,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 101,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,217 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV opened at $81.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $82.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.