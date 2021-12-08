Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,420,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,114,100,000 after buying an additional 53,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,827,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,843,000 after buying an additional 224,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,406,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,508,000 after buying an additional 101,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 973,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,368,000 after buying an additional 106,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

RE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

RE stock opened at $270.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $209.63 and a 52 week high of $289.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.88 and its 200 day moving average is $260.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.