Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,957 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $14,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 188.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 39,473 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 391.8% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 18,166 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,676,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.2% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 152,637 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total transaction of $19,980,183.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $645,409.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,168,770 shares of company stock valued at $409,988,178. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

NYSE CTLT opened at $123.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.90. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.87 and a 1 year high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

