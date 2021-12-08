Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 17.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,534 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 643,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,788,000 after buying an additional 25,914 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OKE stock opened at $62.68 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $37.39 and a one year high of $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.90 and a 200-day moving average of $57.09.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.88%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.18.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

