Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 20,182 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 20,182 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $11,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Halliburton by 83.6% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 16,912 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 22.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,259 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Halliburton by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 223,619 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 2.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.59.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

