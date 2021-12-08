Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 334,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $14,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTVA opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

