EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.62

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.62 and last traded at $48.36, with a volume of 15050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

A number of research firms have commented on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.25.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 589.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the second quarter worth $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 38.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the second quarter valued at $79,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.