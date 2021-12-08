Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 37000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a market cap of C$25.85 million and a PE ratio of -17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18.

In other news, Director Peter Tallman acquired 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$157,500.00.

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects located in Dawson City covering a 585 square kilometers of hard rock and 20 square kilometers of placer claims.

