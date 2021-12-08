AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.97

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.97 and last traded at C$4.22, with a volume of 475724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered AcuityAds to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital downgraded AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on AcuityAds in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price target for the company. Desjardins downgraded AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$18.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$274.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 5.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.76.

In other AcuityAds news, Director Roger Dent purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.94 per share, with a total value of C$49,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$98,800.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

