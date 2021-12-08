Insider Selling: Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Sells 12,318 Shares of Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $356.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.84. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.69 and a 52 week high of $365.38. The stock has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 73.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Synopsys by 4,476.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 51,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its stake in Synopsys by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 28,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Synopsys by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

