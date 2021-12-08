Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Takes Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHP. FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,708,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 472,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,573,000 after acquiring an additional 218,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $63.11 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $64.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.03.

