Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $5,671,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3,163.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $136.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $143.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.