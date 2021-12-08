Murphy Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 651,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,170,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,848,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,330,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,966,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter.

IDU opened at $85.42 on Wednesday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.38 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.17.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

