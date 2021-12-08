Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 84.2% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in Evergy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 86,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 4.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRG stock opened at $66.67 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.95%.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In related news, CEO David A. Campbell bought 7,850 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,731.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 7,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.67 per share, with a total value of $501,401.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 213,935 shares of company stock valued at $13,684,279 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

