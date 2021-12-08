Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 957,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $59.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.80 and a 200-day moving average of $52.10. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $62.06.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Vertical Research began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.