Hegic (HEGIC) Price Hits $0.0839 on Top Exchanges

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Hegic has a total market cap of $56.42 million and $1.37 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hegic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0839 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hegic has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00044096 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007404 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.29 or 0.00220362 BTC.

HEGIC is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 672,647,349 coins. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

