Polychain Monsters Trading Down 25.2% This Week (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be purchased for about $10.10 or 0.00020549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $34.44 million and $1.05 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters (PMON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

