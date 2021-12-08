Monero Classic Market Capitalization Tops $4.25 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and $15,850.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $203.86 or 0.00414841 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000157 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XMCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.