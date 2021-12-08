Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Raised to C- at TheStreet

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CPIX stock opened at $5.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $84.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.00 and a beta of 0.03.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 170,830 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 17,619 shares during the period. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.