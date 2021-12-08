Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $10.24 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report released on Monday, December 6th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will earn $10.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.99.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

BMO opened at $109.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.84 and its 200 day moving average is $103.95. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $73.69 and a 12-month high of $112.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.041 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 39.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,947,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,045,780,000 after purchasing an additional 418,675 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,251,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,522,334,000 after purchasing an additional 363,203 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 34.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,792 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,930,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,833,000 after purchasing an additional 381,744 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,230,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,150,017,000 after purchasing an additional 157,907 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.