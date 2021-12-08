Desjardins Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orla Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Desjardins also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

OLA stock opened at C$5.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$3.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.92.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

