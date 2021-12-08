Desjardins Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orla Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Desjardins also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.
Separately, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
