Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4107 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This is an increase from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Sprott Focus Trust has raised its dividend payment by 4.8% over the last three years.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

FUND opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. Sprott Focus Trust has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $9.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sprott Focus Trust stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.34% of Sprott Focus Trust worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.