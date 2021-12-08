Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

Genpact has raised its dividend payment by 62.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Genpact has a payout ratio of 16.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Genpact to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

NYSE:G opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.40. Genpact has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $52.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 3,776.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 46,299 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 25.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after buying an additional 45,509 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on G shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

