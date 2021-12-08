TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

TEGNA has decreased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TEGNA has a dividend payout ratio of 12.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TEGNA to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

TGNA opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $22.09.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TEGNA stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 641,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of TEGNA worth $12,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research cut shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

