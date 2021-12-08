SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

S has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

