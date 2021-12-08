Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Chewy, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chewy in a research report issued on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

NYSE CHWY opened at $60.77 on Wednesday. Chewy has a 1-year low of $57.52 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,038.50 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.72.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,633 shares of company stock worth $8,141,622 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 15.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 8.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 19.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 37.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

