Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4,029.50

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4,029.50 ($53.43) and last traded at GBX 4,146.50 ($54.99), with a volume of 253169 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,360.50 ($57.82).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JET. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($129.96) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 8,695 ($115.30) to GBX 8,632 ($114.47) in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,930 ($118.42) to GBX 8,910 ($118.15) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 8,200 ($108.74) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,126.55 ($121.03).

The company has a market cap of £9.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,303.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,055.11.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

