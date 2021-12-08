Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Trading Down 8%

Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN)’s share price dropped 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.74 and last traded at $14.74. Approximately 806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 313,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

CIAN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.80 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. VTB Capital began coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.24.

About Cian (NYSE:CIAN)

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

