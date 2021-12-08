Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Southern States Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals. Southern States Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama. “

Get Southern States Bancshares alerts:

SSBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern States Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

SSBK stock opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Southern States Bancshares has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $21.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern States Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,588,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter worth $53,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter worth $4,519,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter worth $10,148,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter worth $7,014,000. Institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern States Bancshares (SSBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern States Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern States Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.